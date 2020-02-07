Attys Score $667K For $2M Progressive Discount Settlement

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday awarded more than half a million dollars in legal fees to attorneys with Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP and Caputo & Mariotti PC for their work on behalf of a class of Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. customers who claimed they were cheated out of required discounts. U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage said the nearly $700,000 in fees, which was part of a $2 million settlement Progressive agreed to pay in June, was reasonable compensation for the work that class counsel put in on the case. “At substantial expense, class counsel conducted a thorough investigation...

