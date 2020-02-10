Sprint Asks Justices To Deny Inventor's 'Poor' Alice Challenge

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:21 PM EST) -- Sprint, Verizon and other phone service providers are urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up an inventor's appeal of a ruling that stripped his caller ID patent, telling the justices that his apparent "confusion" about basic eligibility requirements makes the case a poor one for challenging the high court's Alice test. In a brief filed Friday, the phone companies said the justices should leave alone the Federal Circuit's June decision invalidating parts of inventor Morris Reese's patent for a combined call waiting and caller ID service under the Supreme Court's 2014 Alice v. CLS Bank ruling, which states that abstract ideas...

