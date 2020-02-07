CFTC Asked To Weigh In On SEC's Telegram Securities Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday asked the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to weigh in on the $1.7 billion case the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has brought against Telegram Group as a hearing on motions for summary judgment and a preliminary injunction nears. In a Feb. 6 order, U.S. District Judge Castel invited CFTC General Counsel Daniel J. Davis to submit to the court the regulator's perspective on the allegations. Noting that the CFTC's "interests may be implicated" in the matter, Judge Castel gave Davis leave to file a letter with the court after the SEC argued it...

