Job Applicant Says Airport Retailer Broke Credit Check Rules

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- Airport retailer Stellar Partners Inc. was hit with a proposed class action Friday alleging that the company fails to comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act when using consumer reports to screen job applicants. In a suit filed in the Middle District of Florida, plaintiff Tabitha Parker says Tampa-based Stellar Partners ran a background check on her when she applied for a job but failed to let her know about the check in a stand-alone disclosure, as required by the FCRA. The company also violated the statute by failing to provide a copy of the report before making a decision regarding...

