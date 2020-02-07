9th Circ. Says Casino Slot Techs Aren't Guards, Can Unionize

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- A labor law provision barring workers from organizing with a union that already represents the same employer’s “guards” can’t stop slot machine technicians at two Station Casinos in Nevada from joining the International Unit of Operating Engineers, the Ninth Circuit said Friday. A three-judge panel affirmed a National Labor Relations Board decision ordering Station to bargain with technicians at its Green Valley Ranch Spa Casino and Sunset Station Hotel Casino, saying the workers, who service gambling equipment, aren’t guards because their responsibilities don’t pit them against colleagues. The panel rejected the casino’s claims the technicians are guards because they enforce company...

