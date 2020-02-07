Pharma Co. Says Insurer HDI Global Won't Cover Ad Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 11:59 PM EST) -- German pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany on Friday hit HDI Global SE with a breach of contract suit claiming the insurer has refused to pay for its defense in a separate advertising suit brought by U.S.-based Merck & Co., even though a pair of HDI policies should've covered those costs. Merck KGaA and its parent company EMD Millipore Corp. said in the suit that EMD purchased two insurance policies from HDI in 2016. Those policies, which came with hefty premiums, were to cover its affiliates, including Merck KGaA, and collectively provide $30 million in insurance coverage for many claims, including...

