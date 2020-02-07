Atty Says Ala. Firm 'Slavishly' Copied False Claims Act Book

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- An Ohio attorney sued Alabama-based Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles PC on Friday in Cincinnati federal court, claiming the firm and one of its principals put out a book about the False Claims Act that "slavishly" lifted material from the Ohio lawyer's own treatise. Cincinnati-based attorney James B. Helmer Jr. said Beasley Allen and firm principal Lance Gould have been hawking a book called "Whistleblower: A Brief History/Guide to Getting Started," which Helmer calls "a slimmed down, ersatz version" of his own book, "False Claims Act: Whistleblower Litigation." Helmer says the book Beasley Allen put out, with Gould listed as...

