PBS' Sexual Misconduct Trial Against Tavis Smiley Delayed

Law360, Washington (February 7, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- A D.C. judge on Friday rescheduled the start date of a looming jury trial for PBS and its embattled former late-night talk show host Tavis Smiley, who's faced a string of sexual misconduct allegations, citing a scheduling conflict. Superior Court Judge Yvonne Williams, who’s overseeing the trial that involves two countersuits lodged by Smiley and PBS over dueling contract breach claims, pushed the start date for jury selection from Feb. 10 to 11 during an afternoon status hearing. The judge said it would give the public television network's attorneys more time to take deposition testimony from a key witness. Judge Williams...

