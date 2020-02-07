Victims To Get Say In Dying Madoff's Early Release Request

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- Victims of notorious Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff will have a say on whether he should be let out of a 150-year prison sentence 140 years early now that he's dying from complications from kidney failure, a New York federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Denny Chin signed off on the prosecution's proposal to notify Madoff's victims of his motion to get out of prison early and give them until the end of the month to submit any comments they wish to voice. Madoff's attorney, Brandon Sample, told Law360 Friday evening that his client supported the government's request and suggested the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS