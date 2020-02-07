Cuties Juice Maker Squeezes Out Of 'No Sugar Added' Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 10:40 PM EST) -- The company behind Cuties brand bottled tangerine juice got out of a sticky legal situation on Thursday when a California state appeals court ruled the beverage maker hadn't broken the law by advertising its product as having "no added sugar." The three-judge appeals panel said a lower court had been right to nix the case brought by Michelle Shaeffer against Califia Farms LLC. The "no sugar added" labeling on Cuties juice isn't likely to deceive reasonable customers because it's literally true and doesn't make any false implications about competing products, the panel said. Schaeffer had alleged that the phrase might imply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS