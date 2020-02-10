Monsanto Looks To Sink Farmer's Trial Over Dicamba Drift

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 11:14 PM EST) -- Monsanto asked a Missouri federal court on Friday to bar punitive damages and to enter a win for the company in an ongoing trial over a peach farm's claims that pesticides drifting from nearby fields of crops resistant to the weedkiller dicamba decimated his land. Peach farmer Bill Bader says the company's dicamba-resistant Xtend seeds were growing in fields that were sprayed with dicamba that drifted over and hurt his peach crop. Information about the contours of the case — which is part of multidistrict litigation — is relatively sparse due to a gag order, but Monsanto described it Friday as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS