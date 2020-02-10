Xerox Lobs Increased $34B Takeover Offer For HP

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 12:59 PM EST) -- Xerox increased its buyout offer for HP to roughly $34 billion Monday, as the print and digital products company continues to ramp up its monthslong hostile pursuit. Connecticut-based Xerox Holdings Corp. is now offering to buy California-based HP Inc. for $24 per share, according to a statement. That per-share consideration is made up of $18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares, and the tender offer will be launched on or around March 2. Xerox maintains that a merger would be beneficial for both companies, and said it has met with many of HP’s largest stockholders in the months since it first...

