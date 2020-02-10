5 Firms Steer Simon's $3.6B Deal For Mall Operator Taubman

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 2:44 PM EST) -- Simon Property Group Inc. said Monday it will acquire fellow mall operator Taubman in a roughly $3.6 billion deal steered by Paul Weiss, Latham & Watkins, Wachtell Lipton, Honigman and Kirkland & Ellis. Indiana-based Simon will pay $52.50 per share for all of Taubman Centers Inc.’s common stock and will become an 80% owner of the real estate investment trust’s operating subsidiary, Taubman Realty Group (TRG) Limited Partnership, the announcement said. The deal will help Michigan-based TRG invest in “innovative retail environments” in the face of a shifting retail landscape, Simon’s CEO, David Simon, said in a statement. “We will enhance the...

