GATX Sells Shipping Unit to PE-Backed Group In $260M Deal

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- Rail car leasing group GATX is selling a commodities shipping unit to private equity-owned Rand Logistics in a $260 million stock purchase agreement, it said Monday. The proceeds from the sale of American Steamship Co. and its fleet of vessels on the Great Lakes to the unit of American Industrial Partners will reduce GATX Corp.'s new debt issuance in 2020 and allow it to focus on its core businesses, it said in a statement. "As a leading operator of self-unloading vessels on the Great Lakes, ASC has been a strong contributor for GATX since 1973," Brian Kenney, president and CEO of...

