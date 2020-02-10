Pot Farm, Staffing Co. Say FLSA Suit Can't Name Them Both

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Cannabis companies Pura Cali and Loud Buddha have asked a California federal judge to throw out a class action filed by workers who say they were shorted wages and denied breaks, arguing the proposed class can't cover workers at both companies. Workers from Pura Cali Management Corp., a California cannabis company, and Loud Buddha LLC, which provides harvesting services to a number of different farms, can't be mixed into one giant class, Pura Cali said in a motion to dismiss filed Friday. In a separate filing Friday, Loud Buddha said it was joining Pura Cali's motion. Pura Cali can't be saddled...

