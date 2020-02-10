Consumers Can't Take Back Consolidation Bid, Lender Says

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- The founder of a parent company to an online lender accused of flouting usury laws has asked a Virginia federal court to consolidate three proposed class actions, arguing the plaintiffs asked for the same in a move for multidistrict litigation that's since been withdrawn. Matt Martorello, the founder of Big Picture Loans LLC's parent company told the court Friday that the consumers in three cases — referred to as Williams, Galloway I and Galloway II in court documents — can't take back what they argued in MDL requests last year. "Having argued just how similar they view these various litigations, both...

