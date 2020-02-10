EU Data Privacy Laws Pose Disclosure Risks In Fraud Probes

Law360, London (February 10, 2020, 7:11 PM GMT) -- Europe's formidable new data protection laws have created challenges for companies facing demands for employee communications as part of fraud investigations, leaving lawyers to balance the risk of privacy fines against the potential ire of government enforcers. Companies facing demands for employee communications could violate European data privacy rules if they comply, or frustrate government enforcers if they don’t. (Getty) Traditionally, companies facing the prospect of a criminal probe have been more concerned with meeting enforcement agencies’ disclosure requests than running afoul of data regulators in European Union countries. But the General Data Protection Regulation has expanded the definition of personal...

