NJ Senate OKs College Athlete Pay With Eye On NCAA

Law360, Trenton, N.J. (February 10, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate on Monday approved legislation that would permit college athletes in the Garden State to sign endorsement deals, but some lawmakers expressed concerns about there being a patchwork of state regulations instead of a uniform system across the country. Amid similar legislative efforts around the nation, the Senate passed S.B. 971, known as the New Jersey Fair Play Act, which would allow college athletes to get paid for the use of their name, image or likeness. The legislation would first be applicable in the fifth academic year following its enactment. “Universities are making immense profits off of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS