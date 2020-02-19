The 3 SECURE Act Issues Plan Sponsors Should Review First

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- Hundreds of articles have been published about the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement, or SECURE, Act, which was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2019, as part of the late budget bill referred to as the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2020.[1] As you are certainly aware by now, the SECURE Act updates certain retirement-related Internal Revenue Code requirements. Many of the recent articles focus on some of the big-ticket changes — like the new rules that require employers to permit long-term part-time employees to make deferrals to a 401(k) plan if they satisfy certain requirements over a three-year period....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS