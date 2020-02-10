NY Rep. Aims To Wipe Out 'Public Charge' Deportation

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- Immigrants who require public assistance would no longer be at risk of deportation if a Queens congresswoman's proposal to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act succeeds in prohibiting the practice. Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., introduced a bill Friday that would scrub the “public charge” grounds for deportability from the 55-year-old law that forms the foundation for much of the country's current immigration system. The bill would eliminate the need of financial aid as a basis for deportation. The text of the bill wasn’t available as of Monday evening, but it has already been cosigned by 16 Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who...

