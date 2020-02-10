3M Workers' Cert. Bid Faces Questions Over Class Rep

Law360, Los Angeles (February 10, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- A California federal judge considering a class certification bid in a suit alleging 3M Co. shorted workers on breaks and wages expressed concerns about the named plaintiff's adequacy as the class representative, saying on Monday the plaintiff doesn't seem familiar with the claims in the suit. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt indicated he's not sure Jason Holloway would be an adequate class representative, saying Holloway's knowledge about the claims seems to be limited to those concerning his own workplace in Oak Hills, California, and doesn't stretch to other plants in the state. Referencing Holloway's deposition...

