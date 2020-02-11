Wells Fargo Asks 9th Circ. To End Oakland's Loan Bias Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 11:44 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to toss the city of Oakland, California's allegations that discriminatory lending practices caused the municipality to lose tax dollars, saying the city was only indirectly affected by foreclosures within its limits and can't sue under the federal Fair Housing Act. During oral arguments for an interlocutory appeal, Wells Fargo told the three-judge panel that it should reverse a lower court's denial of its motion to dismiss the city's claims for property tax injuries and injunctive relief, saying the city's injuries are several steps removed from the alleged discriminatory lending practices. An attorney for...

