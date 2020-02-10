Urban Logistics REIT Seeking $138M In Upcoming Share Sale

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:43 PM EST) -- Urban Logistics REIT is seeking to raise as much as £106.7 million ($137.8 million) through an upcoming offering of new shares, the U.K.-based firm said Monday. Urban Logistics REIT PLC said it is seeking to raise £100 million with the sale of 72,727,273 shares at 137.5 pence each and is also planning a separate offering of an additional 4,875,089 shares at the same price. The latter would raise an additional £6.7 million at that price point. The company plans to use proceeds for future acquisitions, many of which the real estate investment trust is now in advanced talks for. "Since listing...

