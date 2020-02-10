Fed Circ. Says Drug Ingredient Doesn't Decide Product Origin

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has ruled against the government’s long-standing interpretation of which products qualify as U.S.-made, finding that a drug’s active ingredient does not determine its country of origin or whether it can be considered U.S.-made. In a precedential decision Monday, the panel affirmed a U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruling that the active ingredient in New Jersey-based Acetris Health LLC’s hepatitis treatment drug Entecavir does not determine the drug’s country of origin and therefore does not prohibit the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs from procuring the product. The active ingredient is only one component of a pharmaceutical drug, and under...

