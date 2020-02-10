Swiss Firms Open IP Trial Against Schrader Over Tire Tech

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 10, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- Two Swiss companies told a Delaware federal jury Monday that they are looking to deflate automotive parts manufacturer Schrader International Inc. to the tune of up to about $47 million in damages they say Schrader owes for infringing their tire pressure monitoring technology. During opening arguments in a scheduled five-day trial in front of U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark, Wasica Finance GmbH and BlueArc Finance AG asserted that for years Schrader infringed its patented technology related to how sensors operate in tire pressure monitoring systems. The infringement helped Schrader become a leader in the tire pressure monitoring system industry with...

