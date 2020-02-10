Native Leaders Urge Indian Country To Get Political In 2020

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- Native American leaders on Monday brought a message of unity and political action ahead of the 2020 presidential election at a National Congress of American Indians policy summit as the tribal advocacy group kicked off a week of events in Washington, D.C. Fawn Sharp, the group's recently elected president and the president of the Quinault Nation in Washington state, delivered her first State of Indian Nations address at the NCAI's executive council winter session at George Washington University, urging tribes to work together to ensure that the federal government upholds its funding and treaty obligations to tribal nations. "The trust responsibility...

