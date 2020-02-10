Hemp Co. Says FDA Statements Don't Make CBD Wares Illegal

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- A Colorado CBD manufacturer urged a federal judge to toss a proposed class action against the company, saying that "regulatory uncertainty" surrounding the popular hemp-derived compound did not make its sale illegal. The brief, filed Friday by Elixinol LLC in California federal court, was one of two such motions filed by CBD companies on Friday, pushing back against putative consumer class actions accusing them of peddling dietary supplements and pet treats in defiance of federal law. In its brief, Elixinol argued that the 2018 farm bill legalizing hemp “puts no restrictions on the sale, transport, or possession of hemp-extract products, such...

