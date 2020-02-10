Mo'Nique Says Netflix Shut Her Down Once She Disputed Pay

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique told a federal judge that Netflix can't feign ignorance of its failure to negotiate with her about an allegedly paltry offer for a comedy special, saying the streaming service shut her down in retaliation for initiating a public protest of the allegedly discriminatory offer. Monique Hicks, better known as Mo'Nique, urged the judge Friday not to let Netflix off the hook on her claim that it retaliated against her in violation of California's Fair Employment and Housing Act for urging the public to boycott the company after she was given the $500,000 "low-ball" offer. Because Netflix regularly negotiates...

