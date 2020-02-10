DOJ Says OC Atty Broke Bad, Distributed Meth And Guns

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A California criminal defense and divorce attorney was arrested Monday and accused of selling firearms without a license as well as distributing methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said. Melinda Romines, 41, was hit with a grand jury indictment on Feb. 4 charging her with one count of conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license, one count of possession of an unregistered firearm and two counts of distributing methamphetamine. She was expected to make her initial appearance in California federal court Monday afternoon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement. Romines, a resident of Anaheim, owns The...

