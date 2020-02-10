NY Court Reinstates Suit Over Minor Surgery Patient's Death

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- A New York appellate panel has reinstated a suit accusing an anesthesiologist and a hospital of botching a man's intubation and discharging him prior to minor shoulder surgery that led to death, saying the plaintiff's expert credibly opined that the patient shouldn't have been discharged. A five-judge Appellate Division panel for the Fourth Department on Friday unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. David Myers and the Erie County Medical Center in a suit accusing Myers and ECMC nurse Amy Kortman of causing the death of patient David Edwards. The suit filed by estate administrator Cynthia Edwards, the...

