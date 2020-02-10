GE Wants Arbitrator Picked Quickly In $200M Pension Dispute

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- General Electric Co. has urged a Kansas federal judge to swiftly appoint an arbitrator in a $200 million partial withdrawal liability dispute with the Boilermaker-Blacksmith National Pension Trust, telling the court that it had already been required to fork over about $45 million in interim payments. GE said in its motion for a judgment on the pleadings Friday that the parties have reached an impasse in their attempt to choose an arbitrator for the underlying dispute over the union fund’s assessment of a $200 million partial withdrawal liability against the company. “Because GE is required under ERISA to make ‘interim payments’...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS