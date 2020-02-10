Trump's Trimmed DOT Budget Gives Rural Projects A Boost

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation's funding would be shaved by about $3 billion under a 2021 budget proposal the White House unveiled on Monday, vowing to give rural projects a boost and to bolster highway, transit and aviation safety programs. General fund appropriations for the DOT under the Trump administration's spending proposal would dip to $21.6 billion — a 13% cut from the funding level enacted in fiscal 2020 — making it one of multiple departments slated for cuts under the president's sweeping blueprint for slashing domestic, non-military programs, according to documents released by the White House's Office of Management and...

