Cullen & Dykman Leads Signature Bank's $105M Queens Loan

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Cullen & Dykman represented Signature Bank in connection with its $105 million loan to real estate private equity shop Madison Realty Capital for a Queens apartment building, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan is for 62-60 99th St. in Queens' Rego Park neighborhood, and of the $105 million figure, $17.3 million is new capital for the building and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of preexisting debt at the property. The property, also known as The Drake, was built in 1960 and has 419 units across 16 stories, according to StreetEasy. The building is just...

