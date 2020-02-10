White House Looks To Fortify Cybersecurity With Budget Plan

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Monday called on Congress to set aside $1.1 billion to fund the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity efforts, as part of a 2021 budget proposal that advocated a fresh approach to tackling increasingly prevalent cyberattacks that target U.S. businesses. While the White House's budget plan for fiscal year 2021 proposed cuts to federal agencies tasked with regulating issues such as labor and environmental, government-wide efforts to strengthen the nation's cyber defenses continued to receive strong backing from the administration. "It is all too easy for a rogue nation-state or cyber-criminal to target a weak link in...

