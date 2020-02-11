Tribes, Gov. To Enter Mediation In Gambling Pact Renewal Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has ordered mediation in five tribes' suit accusing Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt of stirring up public uncertainty over the expiration of gambling compacts with more than 30 tribes as he seeks to gain more casino revenue for the state. U.S. Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti on Monday, after reviewing the case and conducting a pretrial conference with counsel for the tribes and governor, said he found mediation to be the efficient way forward, ordering a March 31 deadline to complete the mediation. The parties have until Feb. 14 to send their proposed mediators to the court, according...

