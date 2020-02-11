Commerce Levels Duties On Steel Rods From China And India

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will hit steel rod imports from China and India with duties up to 211.72% after finding that some of the countries' exporters are receiving subsidies and selling their products at unfairly low prices. Chinese steel threaded rod producers Ningbo Zhongjiang High Strength Bolts Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Junyue Standard Part Co. Ltd. will face countervailing and anti-dumping duties ranging from 4.26% to 66.81%, and Indian producers Daksh Fasteners and Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. will be subject to duties ranging from 28.34% to 211.72%. Daksh didn't participate in Commerce's investigations and was hit with the highest duty...

