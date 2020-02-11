Rare Writ No Help In Activist's 3rd Circ. Deportation Appeal

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- High-profile immigration rights activist Ravidath Ragbir lost a round in his effort to avoid deportation Monday, with the Third Circuit ruling in a precedential decision that the error challenge he brought against an earlier fraud conviction came too late. Writing for a three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge D. Brooks Smith found that Ragbir failed to act promptly in seeking a "writ of error coram nobis" — a court legacy of English common law asserting that facts not on the lower court trial record might have changed the result had they been raised. In the opinion, Judge Smith described coram nobis as an...

