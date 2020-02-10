3rd Circ. Won't Nix $2.2M Netac Award In PNY Memory IP Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit refused Monday to "second guess" a New Jersey arbitrator's ruling directing flash memory maker PNY Technologies to pay $2.2 million in patent royalties to China-based Netac Technology Co. Ltd., as well as a U.S. district court denial of a stay of a related PNY loss pending appeal. Writing for a three-judge panel, Circuit Court Judge Kent A. Jordan said the court also found "no persuasive reason" to examine the same arbitrator's order obliging PNY to make quarterly royalty reports to Netac in partial resolution of disputes dating back to 2006 that resulted in confirmation of an overall $7.7...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS