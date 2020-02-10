Cato Institute's Suit Over SEC Settlement Gag Rule Is Tossed

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday dodged a suit brought in D.C. federal court by libertarian think tank the Cato Institute that accused it of unconstitutionally banning public denials of allegations resolved in settlements of the SEC's enforcement actions or administrative proceedings. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson found that the Cato Institute lacked standing to bring the case because it didn't properly identify who was allegedly injured by the regulator's policy. "This case begins and ends with the Cato Institute's constitutional standing to challenge a policy the SEC follows when it settles enforcement actions against others," she said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS