New York Broker Fees Reinstated — For Now

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- Tenants in New York State will still have to pay residential broker fees — at least for now — after a New York State judge on Monday temporarily halted a new policy that put landlords on the hook for those commissions. Judge Michael Mackey of the New York Supreme Court in Albany County said Monday that brokers representing landlords can now continue to charge tenants for commissions until early March, a reversal from the guidance that now-defendant New York State Department of State had issued last week that prompted swift litigation. On Feb. 4, the Department of State issued clarification on...

