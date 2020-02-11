Parent Claims Baby Brezza Formula Mixer Is Defective

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- A New York parent is suing Baby Brezza Enterprises LLC and its parent company in the state’s Supreme Court, saying the automatic mixer it makes and sells fails to live up to its promise of mixing the correct amount of baby formula, leaving infants undernourished. In a complaint filed on Monday, Jon Borgese said the two machines, the Baby Brezza Formula Pro and Formula Pro Advanced, are advertised as mixing the “perfect” amount of baby formula into water, but fails to live up to its marketing. Instead, Borgese claims, the machines routinely mix less formula than required, resulting in children receiving...

