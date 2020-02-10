Michael Flynn's Sentencing Delayed Again

Law360, Washington (February 10, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday postponed this month's sentencing of Michael Flynn, who's facing a charge of lying to the FBI, just weeks after the former Trump White House national security adviser asked to cancel the guilty plea he entered more than two years ago during special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan wrote in a minute order that the sentencing, which had been set for Feb. 27, has been canceled "until further order of the court." The charge he pled guilty to carries a potential prison sentence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS