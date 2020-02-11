Gov't Strikes Deal With Refugees Held Up By Family Ban

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Refugees who were in the final stages of being resettled in the United States before the Trump administration enacted new rules banning them from entering the country will have their applications processed in exchange for dropping their legal challenge to the rule. The immigration groups spearheading the challenge lauded the settlement, filed on Monday, as a victory for the hundreds of refugees who were affected by the government's 2017 decision to block refugees whose family members had already settled in the U.S. But the win was tinged with sadness for the groups that hoped to see the rule struck down as...

