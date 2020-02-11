Aerovation Hits Back At Contractor With Unpaid Bill Claims

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 11:14 PM EST) -- An aerospace subcontractor hit back against a U.S. Army contractor that had accused it of doing shoddy work on government aircraft, with the subcontractor alleging the contractor has racked up more than $1.7 million in unpaid bills on the project. Aerovation Inc. accused Adams Communication & Engineering Technology Inc. of breaching the terms of a subcontract for Aerovation to modify four government planes for the Army. Aerovation said ACET hadn't paid up on more than $1.1 million worth of invoices from August and September 2017. Adding in just over $600,000 in interest, Aerovation said ACET owes it slightly more than $1.7...

