Developer's Family Tells Panel Charity Cut Them Out

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:50 PM EST) -- Directors for the Jack Buncher Foundation violated the late Pittsburgh developer's wishes when they cut his family out of deciding where millions of dollars in charitable donations go, an attorney for the family told a Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania panel Monday. Buncher, the CEO of one of Pittsburgh's biggest development firms, had intended his immediate family or its descendants to control his foundation, stating at a 1989 meeting of its board of directors that family members could always be part of its board of directors and that the "senior" family member would always have the majority vote, said Stephen A. Cozen...

