Feds Sue NJ To Force Sharing Of Immigrant Detainee Info

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Trump administration filed a lawsuit Monday against New Jersey, arguing that its directive barring state law enforcement officials from sharing information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement violates the Constitution's supremacy clause. The U.S. Department of Justice said that the so-called Immigrant Trust Directive issued in November 2018 is preempted by federal law and discriminates against the U.S. The federal government has the power to regulate immigration, and New Jersey lacks the authority to enforce policies that hamper federal enforcement efforts, the agency said. “The supremacy clause does not allow New Jersey to obstruct the enforcement of federal laws that...

