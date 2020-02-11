Farmers Slam Bid To Exit Syngenta-Linked Malpractice Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal court should not allow seven law firms to exit a malpractice suit stemming from underlying multidistrict litigation with Syngenta AG, corn farmers involved in the case have contended, disputing the lawyers' contention that the farmers were never the firms' clients. On Monday, the farmers — known as the Kellogg putative class — say the lawyers either worked for the farmers or were jointly responsible for their representation. If firms such as Johnson Law Group, Hovland and Rasmus PLLC, and Dewald Deaver PC really did not represent the farmers, they should not be trying to get a share of attorney fees...

