Rockwell Can't Dodge Pension Suit Over Old Mortality Table

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has refused to let Rockwell Automation Inc. off the hook in an ERISA suit claiming it wrongly used an outdated mortality table in its pension calculations, unswayed by the company's claim that the decades-old mortality table was OK because it was valid when adopted by the plan. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman in his order Monday denied Rockwell's bid to dismiss the proposed class action claiming the company ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by using a 1971 mortality table that resulted in alternative annuity benefits that weren't "actuarially equivalent" to the default benefits under...

