Ulta's $1.75M Deal To End Wage-And-Hour Fight Gets Final OK

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has given the final green light to Ulta's $1.75 million deal to resolve suits claiming the beauty supply retailer required almost 24,000 employees to both submit to security checks and do work off the clock, but trimmed how much the workers' attorneys can get in fees. U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo on Monday granted final approval to a settlement to end a suit claiming Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. — which has since changed its name to Ulta Beauty — failed to pay proper minimum wage and overtime and failed to provide timely rest and...

