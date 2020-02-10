Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Altera Asks US Justices To Hear Cost-Sharing Rules Challenge

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- Intel subsidiary Altera Corp. asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to take up the chipmaker’s challenge to the Treasury Department’s cost-sharing rules, arguing that the Ninth Circuit’s decision to uphold the regulations permitted “a startling departure” from administrative law.

The Intel subsidiary Altera argued Monday that the Supreme Court should consider its challenge of Treasury's cost-sharing rules because a Ninth Circuit ruling in favor of the IRS "permitted a startling departure from accepted rules of administrative law." (AP) A 2-1 Ninth Circuit panel didn’t follow the basic rules of administrative law when it accepted the Internal Revenue Service’s new rationale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies